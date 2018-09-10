WWE News: Hulk Hogan Says That The NWO Would ‘Murder’ The Shield In A Match

Two of the greatest factions of all time in one match?

Looking back throughout the history of wrestling, it is easy to say that the New World Order (nWo) is one of the greatest stabled/factions ever. Sure, there have been a lot of them to come along over the years, but there is no denying just how strong that original group really was. When you look at today’s superstars, it is The Shield that has taken over and is delivering justice, but Hulk Hogan thinks the nWo would “murder” the Hounds of Justice.

Recently, the trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns reunited to reform The Shield. They have taken over again on Monday Night Raw, and they’re currently feuding with another new group consisting of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

At the end of August, it was also revealed that the nWo was going to reunite with the original three members — Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash — for a reunion tour. During this tour, they are going to visit a number of cities for promotional appearances and meet with all their longtime fans.

To prepare for this tour, Hulk Hogan has been doing a lot of promotional rounds and he was recently asked for his thoughts on The Shield. While he does respect the trio, he obviously doesn’t think much of their chances if they were to face the nWo.

WWE

Hulk Hogan spoke with TMZ Sports about the reunion of the New World Order, and The Shield was brought up in conversation. The former world champion was asked how the nWo would do in a match against The Shield, and Hogan wasn’t afraid to be brutally honest.

“We would murder the bums, brother! We would will ’em! “I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns’ dad! You’ve seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby, come on! We taught them ALMOST everything we know!”

It’s obvious that The Hulkster hasn’t lost his ability to cut a full-fledged wrestling promo, and even in true heel form. More than 20 years ago, he turned heel and joined The Outsiders (Hall and Nash) to form the original version of the nWo, and it is still extremely popular today.

As of now, no members of The Shield have responded, and it isn’t likely that they will. The Shield is one of the truly dominant forces in wrestling right now and were even revealed as the top faction of all time in WWE’s Top 10 list, but does everyone agree?

If it were up to Hulk Hogan, he would grab Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to not only reform the New World Order for a reunion tour but also for one more match. The Shield is busy delivering justice on Monday Night Raw, but can wrestling fans even imagine what it would be like if they face the nWo in their prime? It’s hard to say who would “murder” whom, but that would be one dream match that fans would love to see.