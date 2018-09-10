Viral Video Shows Cheerleader Destroy Bully Who Challenged Her To Fight Then Sucker Punched Her

The video has been viewed more than 8 million times already.

A viral video shows one cheerleader you don’t want to mess with.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media and now getting worldwide media attention, shows a cheerleader in uniform desperately trying to avoid a conflict with a bully who was intent on fighting. The Daily Mail noted that the incident took place in California and appeared to take place after some kind of school event.

In the video, the cheerleader desperately tries to convince the bully that she doesn’t want a conflict.

“Nobody wants to fight!” the cheerleader identified as Savannah Sprague told the aggressor before the larger bully delivered a sucker punch.

From that point, the fight was on and the smaller cheerleader laid into the bully with a series of punches before slamming the girl to the ground. The witnesses appeared to be on the cheerleader’s side, cheering her on as she took the bully to the ground and delivered a series of haymakers.

The cheerleader’s family seemed to be on her side as well. Video of the fight was actually first posted by a Twitter user named Sierra Sprague, who said it was her younger sister in the fight. The video had more than 8 million views just days after being posted.

Under the video she wrote, “so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud, with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO.”

so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud ???????? with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8Bpxc30d0Z — sierra sprague (@sierrasprague) September 8, 2018

This is not the first time that video of a high schooler taking on a bully to go viral. Back in 2015, video showed a bully targeting a blind student, and a classmate coming to his defense by punching the bully. Video from the Huntington Beach, California, high school spready quickly around the internet, gaining praise for the student who stuck up for his disabled classmate.

Teenage cheerleader beats up bully https://t.co/8nPbDQEdj2 — World News Now (@MomentaryReview) September 10, 2018

Perhaps the most famous video came from Australia, where a seventh grader was caught on video repeatedly punching a 10th grader Casey Heynes at a private school. Heynes tried to hide from the abuse, but snapped and picked up the younger boy over his head, slamming him to the ground. As Fox News recounted, the video gained international attention and an unexpected response from the bully’s mother, who asked that the other boy apologize for slamming his son the to the ground.

Both boys ended up being suspended for four days, the report noted. In California, the cheerleader who beat up her bully didn’t face any punishment from the school, her older sister said.