Nicki Minaj Finally Breaks Silence On Cardi B Fight: ‘I Could Not Believe How [Humiliating] It All Felt’

Now that she’s had some time to let it all sink in, Nicki Minaj is breaking her silence on the now infamous fight between herself and rival rapper Cardi B.

According to Pitchfork, Minaj addressed the situation today during an episode of her Queen Radio show on Beats 1. In the lengthy statement, Nicki said that the whole entire event was totally embarrassing for her and she can’t believe that something like that actually happened to her, especially at what was supposed to be a classy event.

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified.”

“I was in a Gaultier gown—off the mother******* runway—and I could not believe how [humiliating] it all felt because we… made ourselves look—and Imma get back, but before I go, I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child,” she continued.

Minaj then went on to say that it’s sad for someone to pin something so mean on her before reiterating the fact that she would never talk about someone else’s parenting and/or child. She also shared that its crazy how she’s always made out to be the bad guy and it’s just a very unfortunate situation.

“I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown,” she said.

The 35-year-old then said that Cardi B knew that she would look “dumb” when that footage came out, before saying that her publicist was also “dumb” for putting out a statement in such a hurry. Minaj said she didn’t even feel the need to defend herself that night before pointing the finger at Cardi again.

“I just want everybody to marinate for two minutes…. But we did hear this woman say that nothing’s off limits… because she has built her career off of sympathy and payola.”

Towards the end of the rant, Nicki lectures the 25-year-old, saying that she should be focusing on her “beautiful bundle of joy” rather than attacking people. She reminds Cardi that the young rapper is at the “best stage” of her career, but rather than soaking it all in and being professional, she’s “throwing bottles.” Minaj suggested that someone give Cardi B an intervention or some help.

“You put your hands on certain people, you gonna die. Period,” she said.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Cardi and Nicki got in an altercation at New York Fashion Week at the Harper’s Bazaar party. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper “lunged” at Minaj while she was talking with other guests. In video footage of the incident, Cardi gets stopped by security but still continued to try and go after Nicki when at one point, her dress flies up and her underwear is exposed.

Toward the end of the altercation, Cardi throws her shoe at Minaj before she was escorted out of the event.

Talk about a crazy way to kick off fashion week!