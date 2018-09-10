Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Lost 33 Pounds Since Birth Of Daughter True But Still Has More Left To Go

All that hard work at the gym is finally paying off for Khloe Kardashian.

While she regularly posts videos and photos of herself hitting the gym on what seems to be a daily basis, Khloe Kardashian is now reaping the rewards off all her hard work. And, she wasn’t afraid to share the results of her impressive weight loss with fans on her app, according to the Daily Mail.

“I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months. I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life.”

But while she is close to hitting her “goal weight,” Khloe confessed to fans that since she’s the queen of yo-yoing, she’s currently “plateauing” after five months postpartum, telling fans that it’s “so hard” to drop more weight. The mother of one told fans that she still has about 17 more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight and she really wants to get her muscles tightened back up.

“I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal—and it will feel sooooo good,” the Good American co-founder shared.

Additionally, the 34-year-old told her fans that she does get discouraged from time to time but thanked them for helping her with some useful tips and tricks.

“I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight. When I asked you guys for tips on Twitter, I got so much great advice. Thank you!”

And while Khloe has been very focused on her diet and exercise as well as raising her 5-month-old daughter True, there is one thing that isn’t on her mind as of late — marriage. As the Inquisitr shared, Khloe and beau Tristan Thompson have remained together and working on their relationship since Tristan’s cheating scandal rocked their world. Currently, the pair is on vacation with their baby girl, but right now it’s pretty much baby steps.

“It’s their first proper vacation since True was born. Khloe has been very happy. She and Tristan are great. They are still working through stuff, but it very much seems they will stay together,” the insider shared, while also adding that there is “no mention of an engagement yet.”

Fans can catch Khloe Sunday evenings on E! on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.