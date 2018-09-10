Britney Spears Shows Off Her Insane Body In Tiny Zebra Print Bikini & Mid-Calf Boots

Britney had a very unique choice in footwear as she posed by the pool in a skimpy bikini.

Britney Spears’ rocking bikini body was on full display in the star’s latest Instagram post, where she showed off her toned abs, legs, and arms while posing by the pool in a fun bikini. The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer wowed fans in her two-piece, sharing two swimsuit pictures with her 21 million followers as she soaked up the sun.

The snaps showed Spears with her long blonde hair down and then with her hair up as she revealed her insane body, as she told fans in the caption that she just couldn’t decide which ‘do she liked best.

“Couldn’t make up mind… hair up or down???” Britney told fans in the caption, adding a number of high heel emojis to her September 10 upload.

The star opted for a pretty unique choice of footwear as she posed in front of the camera during a pool day, as Britney opted to ditch the flip-flops and sandals in favor of a more wintery choice of footwear. The mom of two was actually sporting mid-calf white boots with her bikini.

But even with her odd choice of shoe, there’s no doubting that Spears fans were pretty excited to see her rocking a bikini on Instagram this week.

The comments section of the bikini snap was flooded with praise as fans gushed over Spears rock-hard bikini body.

“Oh Britney…no one is looking at your hair. Lol,” one fan commented on her social media post. “You look stunning either way!!”

“Don’t change a thing looking amazing,” a second wrote in the comments section, as a third told Britney as she shared her hair dilemma, “Wear it any way you like, as long as you feel confident in it. PS you suit it up and down, infinity beautiful.”

Mike Windle / Getty Images

But when she’s not showing off her bikini on Instagram, Spears is using the social media site to show fans exactly how she got in such incredible shape.

As reported by Health, earlier this year, Britney posted a video of herself working out in the gym while flaunting her insane abs in her workout gear.

In the clip shared on her account in May, the “Slumber Party” singer asked fans, “You guys want to see my new workout?” before then launching into a seriously intense workout for her fans which included several squats, crunches, and leg raises.

Spears then shared in the caption that’s she was, “Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!”

Speaking to Women’s Health magazine in 2015, Britney revealed that getting her super toned body is all down to consistency.

“My hips are a little bit wider because I’ve had kids,” the pop superstar told the magazine, admitting that she noticed changes to her body five years after welcoming her second son. “So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key,” the mom of two then added.