‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Engaged

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attended an event benefiting cancer research.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett made their first red carpet appearance since getting engaged on Saturday, September 8.

In a photo shared to the Vanderpump Rules star’s Instagram page over the weekend, she and her new fiancé were seen posing alongside Tito Ortiz and Amber Nichole Miller at the Tower Cancer Research Foundation’s 5th Annual Ante Up! For A Cancer Free Generation at Sofitel in Los Angeles.

“Thank you @cancerfreegen,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo.

Emmett also shared a photo from the event with a caption that read, “So much fun last night with friends.”

Although Emmett didn’t tag Kent in his caption, he did include the hashtag “#fiance” in his post, citing his September 1 engagement to the reality star, which took place in the Bahamas.

Kent and Emmett have been quite busy after getting engaged and after their trip to the Bahamas, they embarked on a celebratory trip to Las Vegas, where they celebrated their big news with a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

While Emmett has not be featured on any episodes of Vanderpump Rules, he has established a friendship with several of Kent’s co-stars and is frequently seen spending time with the group.

After Kent and Emmett’s engagement, Kent’s former on-screen nemesis, Maloney, shared the Instagram post and kind message seen below.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life,” she wrote. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

As for Randall Emmett, he kept his post much more simple with a caption that read, “Amazing night.”

Lala Kent began dating Randall Emmett in early 2016 after he separated from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two children, daughters London and Rylee.

While Emmett will not be appearing on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, he and Kent will soon make their couple’s debut on Bravo with a guest appearance on Jeff Lewis’ Flipping Out. As fans may have seen, Emmett and Kent enlisted the help of Lewis at their Los Angeles mansion, which has been under renovation for the past several months.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules when it returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7. A premiere date has not yet been set.