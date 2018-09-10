Mustard Pizza Is A Thing, And The Internet Has A Lot To Say About It

Mustard pizza is a thing, the internet has a lot to sat about it, and it goes way beyond the pineapple pizza debate. Over the past few days, debates have erupted over whether or not what is being described as mustard pizza is really pizza or not, or if it should even exist. There are also a significant amount of foodies that contend that mustard should never be a pizza ingredient, or even that adding mustard nullifies pizza eligibility. While mustard pizza does have some supporters, it seems to have more critics than lovers.

The new style of mustard pizza is available at a New York City pizza place called Lions & Tigers & Squares, whose menu lists it along with everything else. They specialize in Detroit-style pizza, which is square with a thick crust and uses brick cheese. That alone makes them controversial to some New Yorkers, but the mustard pizza thing is what really gets people going. It’s not just because it’s weird to most people, but also because it isn’t even like the original mustard pizza recipe.

According to Bustle, mustard pizza was born when a customer, who was alleged to be a bit “over-served” in the alcohol department called Papa’s Tomato Pies in Trenton, New Jersey, and asked for a mushroom pizza. Being a bit wasted, he slurred his words to the point the person taking the order thought he said “mustard pizza.” Even though it seemed odd, aiming to please, they squirted mustard over the crust, and then added tomato sauce over the top. A new pizza style was born.

This pizza uses mustard instead of tomato sauce ???? pic.twitter.com/XUKKQOBLwM — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 4, 2018

Lions & Tigers & Squares makes a mustard pizza many people argue isn’t even a pizza, but rather an open-face sandwich. Their recipe is pizza crust covered with Gulden’s spicy brown mustard, topped with sauerkraut, corned beef, and cheese. It’s basically a Reuben masquerading as a pizza according to The Takeout. Whatever it is, they use a lot of mustard. Even for mustard lovers, it’s a tremendous amount. That alone for some people is just too much.

Putting mustard on pizza is a sin Satan himself would never commit — That One Dude (@_Big_Brown__) September 5, 2018

What is it really? Is there any limit to what toppings can go on a pizza, or for that fact, condiments? There is a camp that says so long as it is on a baked pizza dough, it is a pizza no matter what toppings it has. Another side of the argument is that it isn’t a pizza unless it has the crust topped with tomato sauce at the very least. As this new version of mustard pizza lacks tomato sauce, it’s just a sandwich.

i watched that mustard pizza video and it's basically a rueben. why are people pretending like they're freaked out by this — father long legs (@_volvata) September 6, 2018

People that have eaten it and left reviews online, or voiced their opinion on Twitter about the mustard pizza, mostly seem to like it. Some say there is a bit too much mustard on it, but overall the local response to it has been fairly warm. Among it’s fans, however, some of them even argue it isn’t really a pizza. Whatever it is, it might be worth trying out, but then again, it may be a sign of the apocalypse according to the Twitter scuttlebutt.