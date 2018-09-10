Gina Kirschenheiter Comes Face To Face With Emily Simpson’s Husband After Heated Dispute Weeks Ago

How does Gina Kirschenheiter react after seeing Shane Simpson?

Gina Kirschenheiter and Shane Simpson come face to face on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

After throwing Gina out of his and Emily’s home during a past episode of the show due to her allegedly outrageous behavior, Gina appears to be quite pleased to see Shane at a party thrown by Tamra Judge at her new Southern California home.

“Shane, Shane, it’s f**king Shane! Can I get a hug f**king Shane?” Gina exclaims as Shane appears shocked, per Bravo.

“Yeah, if you calm down,” he replies.

“I’ve patched things with Emily but I had yet even actually formally meet Shane in an appropriate, normal way, so it’s weird… it’s a little awkward,” Gina later explains in a confessional.

During their first encounter with one another, Emily was hosting a game night for Gina and the rest of the ladies but after Shane deemed Gina too loud, he kicked her out of their home and the fun night came to an end.

Days after the shocking encounter, Gina met with Emily and smoothed things over with her. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast began to gossip about Shane’s behavior and many felt it was completely wrong of him to act as aggressively as he did.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of the show, Emily teased her husband’s upcoming appearance with a photo of the two of them on Instagram. She also teased a scene from the show in which she “goes nuts,” according to her post.

Emily Simpson was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, at the same time that her co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, joined the show.

Although Emily’s husband, Shane, wasn’t a fan of Gina’s behavior at his wife’s game night several weeks ago, Emily had nothing but good things to say about Gina’s presence while chatting with The Daily Dish in August.

“While I did recognize that Gina can get loud after a few drinks, I can totally appreciate how much she’s up for having a good time! She’s a party planner’s dream guest…eating, drinking, being social and having a blast! Gina was fun and she was gracious. She complimented me several times on how lovely the house looked, the food, the desserts, etc. She was so kind and warm to Shireen and my mother-in-law, which I appreciated immensely. I always love when my friends genuinely connect with my family.”

To see more of Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.