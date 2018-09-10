‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Preemptions: Season 5 Finale Thrown Off Schedule For Some Fans Monday Due To NFL Games

Where can the Season 5 finale of 'Bachelor in Paradise' be seen if you're in a market where it's bumped for an NFL game?

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise are excited to watch Monday night’s Season 5 finale episode. Unfortunately, ABC is facing some schedule complications due to Monday night’s NFL games and this means that the BIP show will be bumped in some markets. Luckily, people won’t have to miss all of the action ahead, but those in the impacted areas will have to make some viewing adjustments.

The news of potential Bachelor in Paradise preemption was shared via the show’s Twitter page Monday afternoon. They noted that those who live in Los Angeles can watch the show on KDOC — channel 56 — as it airs live during its regular time. Those in San Francisco will need to set their DVRs to record the finale overnight, as it’s slated to air at 1:05 a.m. Pacific. In addition, Detroit residents may need to make some alternate arrangements for viewing, as the show will air live on channel 20, call-sign WMYD.

NFL.com notes that Monday night brings two games. The Detroit Lions will face off against the New York Jets in Detroit, while the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams battle in Oakland. The two-hour finale will air as anticipated in most areas across the country, but this preemption news isn’t going over well with those in affected markets.

Viewers can always catch up to the Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 finale via the network’s on-demand options via the ABC steaming service — or app — on Tuesday, but this will be a frustrating option for those who are anxious to watch it on television broadcast Monday night. The ABC app is available for iOS devices, as well as for Android, Roku, and Kindle Fire devices.

What Bachelor in Paradise spoilers are available for Monday’s finale? ABC teases that there’s a photo shoot date coming up for one couple, but the gal gets rattled when she’s supposed to wear a wedding dress. Previews have revealed that this pertains to Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball, and that they face another challenge when Robby Hayes shows up, hoping to take Jenna on his date.

❗ATTENTION❗Due to our Monday night football schedule, tonight’s episode of #BachelorInParadise will be preempted in several locations across the U.S. — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 10, 2018

According to the Inquisitr, there’s trouble ahead for Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, with Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hinting that this is the case for Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long as well. The couples that remain after the rose ceremony need to decide whether to stay together and head to the fantasy suites, or to call it quits on the whole affair.

One couple will leave everybody stunned by breaking up and leaving.

The network teases that viewers may have to wait until tomorrow night for some answers, and that those will come via the pre-taped reunion show. Two couples reportedly get engaged before leaving Mexico, alongside some other couples still dating.

Tune in to the Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise finale airing on Monday night, with adjustments for those in Detroit, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Be sure not to miss the reunion show coming Tuesday for updates on all of the relationships that took place in paradise.