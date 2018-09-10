‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo Thank Fans After Big Engagement

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are thanking their 'Big Brother' fans for their love and support after their engagement.

Big Brother fans got a fun treat during Sunday night’s show as Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel made an appearance and got engaged. People have been waiting for him to propose to her for a while, as things certainly seemed headed in that direction, and the CBS show seemingly set things up perfectly. Now the two are taking to their social media pages to thank fans for their love and support.

After the engagement and celebration, Nicole Franzel shared a couple of photos via her Instagram Stories. It looks like the Big Brother crew had a fun engagement party set up for Nicole and her new fiancé Victor Arroyo and Franzel thanked everybody for all of the love and support they’ve received. In addition, she shared a shot of the gorgeous engagement ring that Victor designed for her with the help of Sarah O. Jewelry.

Franzel also shared a photo of her with Arroyo shortly after the engagement to her Instagram page. She kept it simple saying that she was so blessed, loved, grateful, and happy, and she added a hashtag “#ohmygosh.” The Big Brother lovebirds did a short video together that Arroyo posted to his Instagram Stories and they again thanked everybody for standing behind them.

In a separate Instagram post, Victor excitedly shared that Nicole said yes, and he thanked their family, friends, and supporters for all of their love and congratulations. He also thanked Big Brother and the jewelry designer for their help in pulling off the proposal. Arroyo added quite a few hashtags to his post, including “#iputaringonit.”

Fans will be anxious to know when Nicole and Victor decide to get married, and everybody is already feeling hopeful for new Big Brother babies from the duo. Franzel and Arroyo will join the ranks of several other married show veterans, like Jeff Schroder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones. Jeff and Jordan just welcomed their second son, Layton, and fans know that Brendon and Rachel have one daughter named Aurora. Dani and Dom recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Tennessee.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo took a unique road to get engaged, as Big Brother fans know that she had previously had romantic relationships with co-stars Hayden Voss and Corey Brooks while just being friends with Victor. It looks like the third time is the charm, though, and Nicole and Victor’s fans think that these two are ultimately just perfect for one another. Stay tuned for additional updates as the newly-engaged couple shares plans for their wedding.