Former ‘KUWTK’ Stars Brandon Jenner And Wife Leah Sadly Split After 14 Years Together

Another day, another split for the KarJenner clan.

Many fans know Brandon Jenner and his wife, Leah Jenner, from their appearances on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Of course, Caitlyn Jenner is the father of Brandon, which makes Kylie and Kendall Jenner his half-sisters. Earlier today, Brandon Jenner shared a sad statement from himself and his wife Leah on Instagram. The pair have dated for 14 years and been married since 2012.

“It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” the couple shared.

Additionally, the couple made it very clear that there was no cheating, lying, or fighting that led to their split — they instead said that they have evolved as individuals, which has inspired them to support each other in a new way other than marriage. Leah and Brandon also stated that they will remain a loving family and are bonded by their 3-year-old daughter, Eva.

To end the post, the couple said that they would not be further commenting on the split and also noted that any other media outlets who publish a different story as to why they split are not being accurate in their reporting.

The post was published to Brandon’s Instagram account earlier today and has already received a lot of attention. The missive has attracted over 26,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments — both numbers growing by the minute. Of course, most fans wished the couple the best as they part ways after such a long time together.

“I’m so proud of y’all as parents and humans to be so kind and conscious of yalls desires and needs to be there for one another and yet to move forward with your own dreams..Eva is so blessed to have u both. Best of luck to ur family,” one user chimed in.

“Aw man this makes me sad! Best of luck to both,” another wrote.

“NOOOOOO!! You two are one of my favorite couples…. I guess these things happen. Wish you both the best,” one more commented.

Leah posted the same exact statement to her Instagram page, and, like her husband, received a lot of attention. He share has achieved over 38,000 likes in addition to 2,800 comments.

The social media sphere appears to wish the very best of luck to both Leah and Brandon in the future.