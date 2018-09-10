Julie Chen Takes Time Off From ‘The Talk’ But Will Still Host ‘Big Brother’ Live Episode

The CBS host skipped the Season 9 premiere of her daytime talk show after her husband's firing from the network.

Julie Chen appears to be out on CBS Daytime — at least for the short term. The longtime CBS host is taking some time off in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal surrounding her husband, former CBS head Les Moonves. Chen did not appear on the highly anticipated Season 9 premiere of The Talk, but she will reportedly still host this week’s live Big Brother double eviction episode, according to Variety. Chen issued a statement about her status at the network just ahead of The Talk premiere.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.“

On The Talk premiere, co-host Sharon Osbourne announced that Chen will take some time off to be with her family in the aftermath of Moonves’ resignation from CBS amid rampant sexual misconduct allegations. Osbourne called the season 9 premiere of the CBS talk show “a very bittersweet day” and admitted it was “embarrassing and upsetting” to have to talk about Chen’s husband on air. Osbourne also said she did not know Moonves at all and explained her now-deleted tweet in support of him back in July when the sex scandal first broke. Osbourne admitted she was asked to give a statement about Moonves and did, but now cannot support him.

The awkward intro to The Talk had Osbourne and fellow co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve separately addressing the allegations against their former boss. While all four women offered support for Julie Chen, Underwood was passionate about saying she was happy Chen was now free from the weight and burden of the “lies” she has had to carry.

After sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves were first reported by The New Yorker in July, Julie Chen tweeted support of her husband of 14 years, describing him as “a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader” as well as a “kind, decent and moral human being.”

Chen later issued a two-sentence statement on the matter on The Talk.

“Some of you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life for the past few days,” Chen said. “I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

Many fans of the show were upset that a show called The Talk did not go into detail about the allegations against Moonves. When Julie Chen returns to CBS this week to host her other show, she won’t have to answer to the stars of the show because the Big Brother cast is sequestered and have no clue what is going on with her husband.

Julie Chen has not announced her return date for The Talk, but it seems likely she will stay out the entire week and will focus on Big Brother.

Big Brother’s live episode airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST or 8 p.m. CST on CBS.