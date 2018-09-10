‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers: Season 27 Celebrity Names Emerge Ahead Of Official ‘DWTS’ Cast Reveal

Additional names reportedly on the 'DWTS 27' cast are emerging ahead of ABC's official cast announcement.

ABC will be formally revealing the full Season 27 Dancing with the Stars cast on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, but spoilers about the celebrities preparing to dance this fall have already been making the rounds. One pair has been officially revealed by the network, but it looks like the full DWTS slate is close to coming together based on the information that has emerged.

The network has shared the list of pros who will be participating in Season 27, and as the Inquisitr has shared, former Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon will be with Val Chmerkovskiy. The buzz is that Bachelor in Paradise star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile is on DWTS, possibly with Jenna Johnson, and a recent Inquisitr report have added gymnast Mary Lou Retton and social media star and model Alexis Ren to the list.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers have also seemingly pinned down that Nashville radio host Bobby Bones will be on Season 27 of DWTS with partner Sharna Burgess. Now, Us Weekly reveals that another Nashville native is going to be hitting the dance floor this fall, too. John Schneider, best known for his time on Dukes of Hazzard, will be on the cast and it sounds like he’s partnering with Emma Slater. Schneider is also a country singer and has appeared on The Haves and the Have Nots as well as Smallville.

It also appears to be confirmed that Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, who plays Fernando, is on Dancing with the Stars this fall, possibly with Cheryl Burke. Spoilers also reveal that the DWTS Season 27 cast will include retired NFL player DeMarcus Ware. DeMarcus seems to be partnered with Lindsay Arnold, and he played for both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos before retiring in 2016.

Another name that has popped up is that of Danelle Umstead, a Paralympic skier. Umstead was left blind as a teenager after having retinitis pigmentosa and she participated in alpine skiing events in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 Winter Paralympics. Dancing with the Stars spoilers from PureDWTS suggest that Danelle is going to be with Artem Chigvintsev.

The speculation is that Mary Lou will dance with Sasha Farber, and Alexis will be with DWTS pro Alan Bersten. Disney’s Zombies star Milo Manheim is also said to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall, and it looks like he’s partnering with Witney Carson.

Additional PureDWTS spoilers suggest that singer Tinashe may well be a contestant this fall, potentially with Gleb Savchenko. In addition, there are signs pointing toward Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok joining the cast and possibly being put with pro Keo Motsepe.

It looks like there’s still one more female celebrity yet to be uncovered, so stay tuned for additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers ahead of Wednesday’s announcement. Season 27 of DWTS debuts on Monday, September 24 and it looks like this will be a great group of contestants to watch.