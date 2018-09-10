Omarosa’s Latest Tape Reveals Trump Accusing Hillary Clinton Of Russia Collusion

Based on the latest tape released by former Donald Trump political aide Omarosa Manigault, it appears that President Trump is of the belief that there is concrete proof of collusion between the Hillary Clinton campaign and Russia — not his own 2016 presidential campaign. Trump was so confident of this that it became a focal point during staff meetings, which is when Manigault created this recording, according to The Hill.

According to Manigault, the recording was created during an October 2017 meeting where the topic of the Robert Mueller investigation came up. President Trump is heard talking to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks about the recent report that the Clinton campaign had spent millions trying to retrieve what is called the Tump-Russia Dossier, or as Trump referred to it, “the phony report”.

“When Donald Trump got bored, which was very often because his attention span was very short, he would sometimes try to figure out what meetings were taking place in the White House and he would crash those meetings,” said Manigault as she described the situation on ABC talk show The View. “This was a meeting with the entire communications staff and the press shop. We were meeting to talk about tax reform or his trip to North Korea.”

“He came into the meeting, he sat down, and he starts rambling from topic to topic, none of it makes sense,” she said. “And this is in October of last year, so this is… twelve months after the election, and he’s still talking about Hillary Clinton.”

On @TheView, @OMAROSA releases secretly recorded Oct '17 tape of Trump ranting during White House meeting about how "the real Russia story is Hillary & collusion" "So the whole Russia thing seems to have turned around," Trump can be heard saying. "Absolutely," @PressSec replies pic.twitter.com/alaflRLUVd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2018

Audible on the tape is Trump asking Huckabee Sanders, “So the whole Russia thing, I think, seems to have turned around. What do you think, Sarah?”

Huckabee Sanders replies to Trump with a simple “Absolutely.”

Manigault revealed this latest tape during a Monday appearance on the talk show, where Manigault also spoke about feeling as though she deserves some of the blame in President Trump’s “robbery” of the White House.

“Hillary Clinton was robbed and I was a co-conspirator in that robbery. [I] helped this con man get into office.”

Manigault’s appearance was in promotion of her recently released book Unhinged— her account of the time she spent in the Trump White House — and of her fears for Trump’s mental stability and the actions he could potentially take. More than a month has elapsed since the tell-all first hit store shelves, and the book has proven its staying power — remaining near the top of the bestseller lists, as per The Hollywood Reporter.