Shannon Beador Focuses On Her Kids After David Beador’s Girlfriend Lesley Cook Deletes Instagram

Shannon Beador is staying active about her post-split life with her three kids on Instagram.

Shannon Beador isn’t letting the recent drama surrounding her estranged husband’s girlfriend, Lesley Cook, and her friend, Tamra Judge, get in the way of her social media sharing.

After Lesley and Tamra went at it in a number of shocking posts on their Instagram pages at the end of last month and earlier this month, Shannon returned to her own page and made it clear she was focusing not on the feud between Tamra and Lesley but on her kids.

“Taking the girls to get some make up with Archie and two girls are not excited that I am taking their picture!” Shannon wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post on September 9, also adding the hashtags, “#theylovemakeup” and “#growinguptoofast.”

Shannon has been raising her three children, including her 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline and her 17-year-old daughter Sophie, as a single mom in the months since splitting from David after 17 years of marriage.

As Shannon continues to raise her kids, David continues to enjoy his new romance with girlfriend Lesley Cook, who has been a hot topic throughout the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As fans of the series may have seen, Tamra brought up David’s new relationship on the premiere episode of Season 13 in July. At the time, Tamra claimed she caught David communicating with Lesley in October of last year and suggested their relationship began before his split from Shannon.

Following news of David Beador and Lesley Cook’s relationship being aired on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lesley began to defend herself in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page. In one, she made it clear that she and David did not start communicating in October of last year. Instead, she claimed she didn’t even meet David until December.

As rumors continue to swirl in regards to their relationship, David and Lesley are going strong and reportedly planning to take the next step in their romance as soon as his divorce from Shannon is made final.

“David and Lesley are madly in love with each other. He feels like he was meant to meet her when he did and the two of them are soul mates,” a source close to David explained to Radar Online.

“David is such a good father to his girls, and Lesley’s kids love him already. He has really become a father figure to them and he absolutely loves it. But they definitely want to have a kid of their own after becoming husband and wife,” the source added.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.