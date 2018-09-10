John Legend Gushes Over Chrissy Teigen During Emmy Award Acceptance: ‘She Inspires Me’

There’s a reason why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

On Instagram and in red carpet interviews, John and Chrissy regularly gush over how amazing one another are. And now, in an acceptance speech at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Legend won an award for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Legend didn’t make the speech about himself, he made it about his beloved wife — who he says inspires him everyday according to People.

“She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

“She’s such a dynamic, vibrant personality, and I’ve fallen in love with her a long time before the rest of America did,” he went on to say. “But now America’s fallen in love with her too, and she inspires me every day.”

Teigen also took time to gush over her husband’s most recent accomplishment on her Instagram page. One photo from yesterday’s events shows Teigen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as he hoists up his Emmy award in his hand. After just a four hours of the post going live in Teigen’s account, many have already commented on the sweet image, giving it 790,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments.

Many fans took time to comment on what an amazing couple Legend and Teigen appear to be while countless others congratulated John on winning yet another award.

“WHAT a GREAT achievement, WHAT A GREAT FAMILY,” one user exclaimed.

“You two are all things beautiful..Truly,” another wrote.

A few hours after the photo post, Teigen proudly shared a video of Legend putting his trophy alongside all of his other ones that he has displayed on shelves in his house.

“And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day,” Teigen wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, referencing the ongoing joke that Legend looks like Arthur from the animated children’s show of the same name.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, this Emmy win for Legend was incredibly special, making him an EGOT winner. This means that Legend has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award.

Throughout the history of these industry awards shows, there have only been 15 people honored with all four awards — and Legend now happens to be one of them.