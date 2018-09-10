Top 5 Sexiest Bikini Photos Of Willow Hand, Victoria’s Secret’s Youngest New Fashion Show Model

Move over Taylor Hill, the newest and youngest kid in town is now Willow Hand, who will be walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret this November during their annual fashion show. At only 19, Hand is one of the youngest models to ever walk for Victoria’s Secret and is the current youngest on this year’s roster. Don’t let her age fool you, Hand is a seasoned pro already with a career spanning several years. She was first scouted at the age of 12 while working at her parent’s store in Florida. Hill is still the youngest official angel ever and on the current roster, but if Hand really impresses this year, she has a chance to make a little VS history.

Hand was named a breakout star in 2015 by Elle and has gone on to amazing things since then per her Models profile. She walked for Prada that year, in her first runway show ever, at Milan Fashion Week. Since then she has been linked to dozens of major designers and lines including Prada, Miu Miu, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, and Vera Wang. She is said to have the look of a Disney princess, but she is tough as nails when it comes to getting the job done.

Hand was already modeling internationally on a regular basis prior to landing the VS gig. She has appeared in several regional editions of Vogue and is considered one of the top young bikini and lingerie models in the world. It is part of why she is in demand to walk the runway multiple times at all of the major international fashion weeks.

Harper’s Bazaar tagged Hand as someone they thought was on their way to a long and prosperous career modeling, comparing her to a legend in the industry when she was only 17.

“Hand’s wide-eyed, fresh-faced and golden-haired beauty (does anyone else see a resemblance to the supermodel Gemma Ward?) has all the makings of a long, successful career.”

Away from the runway and flashbulbs of cameras, Hand enjoys spending her time playing the piano and working with her rescue pets back in Florida, which she still calls her home. She likes to spend time outside, particularly at the beach, whenever time allows, according to Harper’s Bazaar, but she makes sure to protect her skin so she doesn’t lose any gigs to an accidental sunburn.

Best of luck to Willow Hand on her way to reaching one of her professional goals, and maybe even earning her wings this year. Whatever happens, it is no doubt she will have plenty of work and be in even bigger demand than before. With the major designers getting next year’s lines finalized for the runway, don’t be surprised if a couple already has Hand in mind as the face of their campaign.