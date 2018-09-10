Tamra Judge Breaks Down Over Husband Eddie’s Health Crisis On ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13

Eddie Judge is losing his faith as he continues to face heart issues.

In a preview clip shared by Bravo TV centered on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra is seen sitting down with her friend and co-star, Shannon Beador, to reveal Eddie recently went off of his medications — only to have his doctor scare him into taking them once again.

“He pretty much told him, like, because he’s off his medication, he even went off his blood thinners. So, the doctor’s like, ‘You know you could have a stroke at any minute. Go home right now and take your medication.’ The doctor scared the sh*t out of him,” Tamra explained to Shannon.

After their meeting with Eddie’s heart doctor, Tamra revealed Eddie cried out to the Lord, asking, “God, why are you doing this to me?”

He then told his wife, “I’m talking to your God.”

In her confessional scene, Tamra told cameras her husband was losing his faith and admitted she’s struggled with similar feelings due to the dire state of Eddie’s health and the uphill battle he’s been faced with.

“I get it,” she said. “I try to stay strong but when you pray every single night for something and it never comes and things just keep getting worse and worse… When you’re being a good person and you’re doing the right thing, where is God then?”

While Tamra and Eddie Judge appear to be in a better place with his health after his latest heart procedure last week, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the surgery ended his struggles with AFib — also known as atrial fibrillation — which is described by the American Heart Association as “a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.”

In addition to chronicling her husband’s health journey on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra has also shared a number of photos and updates on social media, as has her husband Eddie.

Because of their ongoing posts, Tamra and Eddie have continuously received well wishes and prayers from their fans, who have certainly not lost faith that Eddie’s health will improve.

To see more of Tamra and Eddie Judge, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo TV.