Broadway Legend Carole Cook Calls For Donald Trump’s Assassination

When TMZ put their cameras in front of the legendary actress Carole Cook, they got a reaction beyond all their expectations when they lobbed her a relatively innocent question about President Donald Trump. While the president is quite unpopular on the Broadway scene, few could have expected Cook to respond with, “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?”

Cook was interviewed as she was leaving the restaurant Craig’s in WeHo on Sunday night. Cook was asked a question about the stage adaptation of Frozen, a production that was in the news last week when an attendee at the show ran in front of the stage during a curtain call and unfurled a banner reading “Trump 2020.” Actor Timothy R. Hughes, who portrays Pabbie in the production, grabbed the banner from the attendee’s hands and threw it off stage.

Posting the video and commenting on his Instagram page, Hughes said, “The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform.”

Based on her comments, Cook feels as though removing banners doesn’t go far enough to stop Trump and spoke to the cameras with a sense of assuredness, as though this wasn’t the first time the thought had crossed her mind. Even her husband remained completely calm at such a controversial opinion, almost as though it was a conversation that had both shared before.

Just to make sure what Cook is saying is completely understood, her husband adds the explanation that Booth assassinated a president. Wilkes Booth is a well known historical figure because of his assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

When pushed about the fact that she could get herself into trouble for saying such comments about President Trump, the 94-year-old actress asked rhetorically if she could end up on an Enemies List, similar to the one that Richard Nixon kept during his time in office. When considering the possibility, she concluded that to make such a list would be a badge of honor.

“Why not?” asked Cook. “Now, will that get me in trouble? Will I be on an enemy’s list? My god I hope so… just keep me out of jail.”

Cook’s career has lasted more than 50 years, as the actress gained acclaim for her roles in The Lucy Show and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as her star turn in the Broadway play Hello Dolly.