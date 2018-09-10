Mackenzie McKee Reveals MTV Didn’t Choose Her For ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8: ‘I’ve Been Done Real Dirty’

MTV has passed on Mackenzie McKee for a second time.

Mackenzie McKee will not be featured during the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG — and she doesn’t seem too happy about it. In fact, in a recent tweet, the former Teen Mom 3 star told her fans and followers she’s been “done real dirty this year.”

“It’s obvious what is going on right now and that’s okay,” McKee explained to Radar Online on September 10. “I have nothing bad to say about anyone. I am happy for them all. These girls have a great opportunity and I hope they use it in a positive way.”

McKee’s statements regarding MTV and their decision to pass on featuring her on their show came just days after the addition of Cheyenne Floyd and her former boyfriend, Cory Wharton, was confirmed.

Although McKee had only good things to say about MTV’s newest stars — including Bristol Palin — she insisted that she had a “passionate” and “touching story” to share with viewers. As fans likely know, McKee’s mother, Angie Douthit, was recently diagnosed with stage four brain and lung cancer. Online, McKee has been chronicling her mother’s health journey with her many followers.

While McKee won’t be getting the platform to share her mother’s story on Teen Mom OG, she told Radar Online that she has no plans to stop talking about her mother’s cancer and hopes to inspire others with her story as it continues.

“Many out there have loved ones dealing with cancer and through my mom, I wanted to inspire those people out there to go out and live your best life, even if you’re told you have 4-12 months,” she revealed. “Some way some how I will make sure she doesn’t leave this earth without inspiring the world. Unfortunately, it’s just not a story MTV is interested in.”

Mackenzie McKee went on to say that her and her mother’s story “was not what they were looking for.”

Over the past several years, Mackenzie McKee has continued to make headlines due to her marriage to Josh McKee — which has been shaky at times — and her three kids, the youngest of which she welcomed in 2016. Unfortunately, despite her MTV ties, fans won’t be seeing her on any further episodes of the Teen Mom franchise.

“[This year] has been as sh***y as it gets for me, but I’m strong and I will get through it,” McKee added.

To see more of Mackenzie McKee and her family, tune into MTV’s Where Are They Now? special on September 19.