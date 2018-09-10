‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Finale Spoilers: Engagements & Breakups Are Coming, Per ‘Reality Steve’

Bachelor in Paradise is nearing its end. The show will come to a conclusion this week, and fans are dying to know which couples get engaged, who is still together, and which ones have split since filming.

Warning: Major ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers below!

According to a report by known Bachelor Nation spoiler, Reality Steve, there will be some interesting events during the final two episodes. The current strong couples on the show include Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, and Annaliese Puccini and Kamil Nicalek.

The other cast members still on Bachelor in Paradise but have not made super strong connections include John Graham, Olivia Goethals, Cassandra Ferguson, Shushanna Mkrtychyan, Diggy Moreland, and Jordan Mauger.

During Monday night’s episode, it seems that there will be yet another new cast member show up. Robby Hayes will make his Paradise return as he looks to steal Jenna from Jordan. However, the report reveals that Jenna will stick with Jordan and that Robby will end up dating Shushanna.

The final rose ceremony will leave the women handing out their roses. Robby, Jordan M., Diggy, John, Kamil, Chris, Kevin, and Jordan K. will all be present for the final ceremony, as well as Astrid, Cassandra, Shushanna, Krystal, Annaliese, Olivia, and Jenna. Diggy will reportedly be the only person to go home without a rose.

Before the final rose ceremony, Kendall and “Grocery Store” Joe will reportedly break up and leave Bachelor in Paradise separately. However, they sparked their relationship again after returning home. In addition, Kevin and Astrid will also split before the fantasy suite date in the finale. Four couples will choose to have fantasy suite dates; Annaliese and Kamil, John and Olivia, Krystal and Chris, and Jenna and Jordan will all spend a camera-free night together before the last day in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the final episode will reportedly feature two engagements. Jordan and Jenna, as well as Chris and Krystal, will all allegedly walk away from Bachelor in Paradise engaged. Meanwhile, the reunion will reveal that Kevin and Astrid returned home and later rekindled their romance. They are currently still together but are not engaged at this time.

Meanwhile, Annaliese and Kamil continued to date following their time in Paradise, but Kamil reportedly broke up with Annaliese on stage during the filming of the reunion, which had the crowd turning on him.

The final fantasy suite couple, John and Olivia, are reportedly still dating as well and trying to make their relationship work without the glare of reality TV following them.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs Monday and Tuesday on ABC.