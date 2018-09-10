Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Face Pressure To Get Married On ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

How does Steve Lodge react?

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge will be seen facing major marriage pressures from their co-star and friend Tamra Judge on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode shared by Bravo TV, Vicki and Steve are seen enjoying a meal with Tamra when she suddenly poses the question of marriage to the couple. Right away, a jilted Steve darts out of the restaurant, leaving Vicki in shock.

“Steve, you need to marry Vicki… right now!” Tamra demands.

Although Tamra attempts to backtrack after making the comment, Steve has had enough and Vicki appears frustrated at the awkward turn of events.

Vicki and Lodge have been dating for over two years and on a number of occasions, the longest running Real Housewives star of all time has mentioned the idea of marrying her boyfriend. In fact, during an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this year, Vicki said marriage was a goal for both herself and Steve.

“But when the time is right,” she explained. “We’re not going to rush it. But we will hopefully be married because that’s the end result. I don’t want to date just to date.”

“I don’t know [if we will televise the wedding]. I guess we’ll have to see when we get engaged. We’ve both been married a couple of times before, so it’s not going to be a big do,” Vicki added.

On Sunday night, after watching an advance taping of tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson took to her Instagram page to reveal her thoughts about the “crazy” episode. At the same time, she posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Steve Lodge in bed, confirming they are still very much together and in love.

“Just finished watching Monday nights episode, don’t forget to watch,” Gunvalson wrote in the photo’s caption, adding the hashtags, “#rhoc #bravo #sundaynight #relaxing #crazytown.”

Although things between Vicki and Steve may have seemed tense at times throughout filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, they appear to be quite happy at the moment, which has many of their fans and followers convinced that an engagement could come at any time.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.