Paulina Gretzky Removes All Dustin Johnson Photos From Her Instagram

Social media followers noticed that all signs of Dustin Johnson have been wiped clean from Paulina Gretzky's Instagram page.

It looks like there might be trouble in paradise, as Paulina Gretzky has taken all signs of long-time beau Dustin Johnson down from her Instagram page. The change seemingly took place quite recently and it did not go unnoticed by media outlets and eagle-eyed social media followers.

The New York Post details that Paulina Gretzky seemingly scrubbed her Instagram page of all photos and references to Dustin Johnson, although she apparently still follows him. At this point, Johnson still follows Gretzky’s page, and he hasn’t taken down photos that include her from his page.

Gretzky hasn’t put up any new posts on her Instagram page since August 27, but she definitely did some work in deleting things in recent days. While she never necessarily posted a ton of photos that included her fiancé, there definitely were photos of Dustin that are no longer on Paulina’s page. Johnson doesn’t post as often on his page, and his most recent was on August 30.

Paulina and Dustin first met via her parents in 2009, but they didn’t start dating until 2012. About seven months after that first date, Johnson popped the question and they have been engaged since 2013. They have two sons together, Tatum and River, who are 3 and 1.

This isn’t the first time the couple has encountered problems in their relationship. Paulina and Dustin were reportedly set to wed in 2014, but the nuptials were postponed and whirlwind schedules were cited as the cause. There had been rumors of plans for a wedding in both 2015 and 2016 as well, but no formal date has ever emerged.

In addition, as the IB Times details, Gretzky and Johnson’s relationship hit a rough patch in its early days after he took some time away from golf due to alleged drug issues. There have also been rumors related to supposed indiscretions on his part over the years, but things have been significantly quieter on this front over the past few years.

If Paulina and Dustin have split and ended their engagement, it will certainly send shockwaves throughout both the sports world and the entertainment industry. This power couple appeared to have it all and seemed poised to have a future together, but it’s hard to argue that this Instagram situation is a red flag signaling trouble in the relationship.

Is everything fine between Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, or will an official breakup announcement emerge soon? Fans will be curious to see what comes next for this power couple, and many are rooting for them to work through whatever may be happening right now and go the distance.