Gina Kirschenheiter’s Marriage To Husband Matt Begins To Crumble On ‘RHOC’ Season 13; Did She Get A Divorce?

Gina Kirschenheiter admits to marital issues on tonight's 'Real Housewives of Orange County.'

Gina Kirschenheiter and her husband, Matt, appear to be nearing the end of their marriage on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a sneak peek at the September 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina is seen struggling to care for her three children, all of whom were under the age of five during filming, as a single mom while her husband, Matt, is unseen. Right away, Gina’s co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, wonders if there is trouble in paradise.

“I don’t see any help from Matt for Gina,” Vicki notes.

“How in God’s name can you make this work?” she asks.

During another scene, Gina pulls Emily Simpson aside and admits she’s having “problems with Matt.”

“I’m really not an emotional person unless, like, it’s my family,” Gina tells her co-star through tears.

Gina has seemed to be quite stable over the past several episodes after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, during tonight’s show, fans will watch as her marriage begins to crumble.

As fans may have already heard, Gina ultimately filed for divorce from husband Matt earlier this year, midway through production on the currently airing 13th season of the hit Bravo TV reality series. In the months since, Gina and Matt have seemingly remained united for the sake of their kids and appear to have a healthy co-parenting relationship as they continue to raise their young children, including six-year-old Nicholas, four-year-old Sienna, and three-year-old Luca.

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from husband Matt after seven years of marriage on April 2. Months later, she and her now-estranged husband released a statement to Us Weekly magazine in regard to her decision to end her marriage.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the couple said. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment.”

At the same time, Gina admitted Matt’s absence from their family made it difficult for her to navigate through her new role as a reality star.

To see more of Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.