‘GMA Day’ Hires Former ‘The Chew’ Star For New Gig

One of the co-hosts of the canceled ABC series The Chew will resurface on the very show that took their time slot!

Carla Hall has scored a gig on GMA Day, hosted by Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan and former The View panelist Sara Haines.

Hall will appear on the premiere of GMA Day on Monday and take viewers through a step-by-step process of making a wine can chicken recipe, according to People Magazine.

It is not known if Hall will be a regular contributor to the new third hour of GMA, which debuts on September 10 at 1 p.m. ET on weekdays.

It was announced in May of this year that The Chew would not be returning for its eighth season.

Hall was saddened by the show’s cancellation but grateful that she experienced so many happy years alongside her co-hosts and the viewers whom they educated and entertained along the way.

“I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on @abcthechew,” Hall posted on Instagram following the announcement the show had been canceled.

“It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”

The series, which originally starred Daphne Oz, Mario Batali, Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon, was a hit with viewers for its fun take on cooking.

Oz departed the series in August of 2017 after six seasons as a co-host on the series and three pregnancies.

Oz said in a statement reported by Deadline, “It has been so much fun having lunch with you on TV’s most delicious daytime show for the past six seasons, and I am immensely grateful to have found dear friends in my cohosts and our team.”

Shortly following Oz’ departure from The Chew, co-host Mario Batali was let go from his duties on the show following a report by Eater where the celebrity chef was accused of groping several different women that involved “inappropriate touching in a pattern of behavior that spans at least two decades.”

For the remainder of the season, Hall, Kelly, and Symon retained their positions as co-hosts.

“With three people, you really can’t say, ‘Okay, those four will take care of it,'” said Hall.

“You have to be engaged and I think we’ve become closer because even when you have a cooking segment and it’s the three of us, everybody is joining in. It has been so much fun because we’ve had to raise the energy,” commented the chef on her time on The Chew.