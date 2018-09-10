Shauna Sexton Flaunts Abs During Ben Affleck Rehab Visit

Playboy model Shauna Sexton was once again showing off her toned abs as she visited boyfriend Ben Affleck in rehab on Sunday, according to a new report from People.

As noted by People, the 22-year-old Sexton was spotted on Sunday leaving the Malibu rehabilitation facility after visiting Affleck, who has been getting treatment for alcohol addiction since August 22. Much like she did earlier in the weekend when she posted a photo of herself wearing a black sports bra while jogging — as the Inquisitr previously reported — Shauna opted for a midriff-revealing outfit for her rehab visit. Sexton was spotted wearing a white crop top and a pair of tight blue jeans as she was photographed leaving the facility.

Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck were first seen together about a week before the Batman actor entered rehab. This was followed soon after by a confirmation from E! News and other publications that Affleck, 46, had broken up with his girlfriend of one year, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, reportedly due to the latter’s refusal to move from New York to California so the couple could spend more time together.

In the three weeks since he entered rehab, Ben Affleck has spent some time away from the facility, returning home for workout sessions with his trainer, according to People. The publication added that Sexton was sighted multiple times at Affleck’s house during those times he was allowed to work out at home, and had also been seen driving his Ford SUV, which she used on Sunday during her last rehab visit.

Given Shauna Sexton’s previous arrest record for underage drinking, fans have accused her of getting Ben Affleck “thrown in rehab,” though as People stated, she recently denied consuming alcoholic beverages while in Affleck’s company. She did, however, respond to a separate comment about her alcohol-related arrests from last year, saying that she “loves to drink and party” like most people her age do.

“Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard-earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no. I have limitless respect for those who take action and actually do something about it,” said Sexton, in response to accusations she might have encouraged her new boyfriend to relapse.

“With that being said, Ben is a grown a** man, baby. He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone’s third time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human.”

Meanwhile, a separate report from People suggested on Monday that Affleck has been “focusing on self-improvement” while in rehab, and is now “looking much better and healthier” than he had in recent weeks. Sources told the publication that the Oscar-winning actor is aware that he needs to maintain his focus and “listen to those around him” if he wants to make his latest rehab stint a productive one.