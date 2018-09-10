Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Weakness,’ Says She Needs To ‘Work’ To Overcome It

Kim Kardashian jumped on social media to talk to fans during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ended up interacting with fans in an unexpected way.

Fans watched as things got awkward for the Kardashian/Jenner family while they were preparing to battle it out on Celebrity Family Feud, where famous families play the game show in hopes of winning money for charity.

While watching the show, one fan pointed out to Kim Kardashian that she “hates confrontation sooo much,” adding the cry laughing emoji to the tweet. The reality TV star later replied to the tweet, revealing to her fans that confronting people is one of her biggest weaknesses and that she needs to learn to power through it. “It’s my weakness. I need to work on this,” she stated.

Kim’s fans then began to offer her suggestions for how she could work on it. One Twitter user revealed that they recommend Kim read the book Conflict Is Not Abuse by Sarah Schulman. Another social media fan told Kardashian that avoiding conflict is a “Libra thing,” which seemed to be a reoccurring theme among those who commented on Kim’s tweet about hating conflict.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one weakness that Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to have is speaking out about things she is passionate about, such as prison reform. The mother-of-three has recently been doing her best to help change the prison system, and release inmates who have seemingly been given an unfair sentence for their crimes.

Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, even recently revealed that Kardashian is so serious about prison reform that she is currently following in the steps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and attending law school.

“I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems. There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now. We’re going to get people out, period. My wife is in law school now, and it’s extremely serious to us,” Kanye recently told Extra, revealing the surprising news that Kim is now attending law school.

If Kim Kardashian is attending law school and planning to become an attorney at some point in the future, she will likely have to deal with conflict on a regular basis, and it seems that she knows she needs to be better at handling tense situations.