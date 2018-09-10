‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Mike’s Rattled, Nina’s Hopeful, And Drew Leans On Sam

The week of September 10 will be a juicy one according to the latest 'General Hospital' spoilers.

The week of September 10 will be jam-packed with action throughout Port Charles according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Mike is trying to help Sonny with a misguided plan to make sure the hidden dead body is never found, and this could be an explosive disaster. Oscar is going to be feeling protective toward Josslyn, and Drew is going to look to Sam for support. In addition, the search for Nina’s daughter continues and she’ll be desperate to figure out the truth.

A weekly sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter page reveals some juicy tidbits about the next few episodes. Charlie’s Pub is about to become a crime scene and Mike will be overcome as he realizes what he’s done. There’s a close moment ahead for Maxie and Peter, and viewers will get to see a bit of Liz and Franco this week too. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Oscar will learn about Cameron kissing Josslyn, and he’ll be throwing a punch as a result.

Nina very quickly decided that the necklace she found in Madeline’s possessions meant that her child was still alive. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps share that Maxie will caution her friend to slow down, but Nina probably won’t be able to help herself. Something leads to some friction between Ava and Nina in the days ahead, and viewers will watch Maxie deal with some confusion.

Both Brad and Michael will continue to struggle with their respective baby-related situations and General Hospital spoilers detail that there is a connection between Jordan and Margaux about to emerge. In addition, actress Briana Nicole Henry will begin in the role of Jordan this week in the wake of Vinessa Antoine’s departure.

Valentin and Curtis will check in on the search for Nina’s daughter and Julian is going to be reaching out to Alexis. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny is going to be facing some pressure in the days ahead, and Carly will have some choice words to share with her husband. Drew is going to be looking to Sam for support, and he’s also going to be facing Kim’s wrath toward the end of the week.

Will this week’s developments finally nudge Sonny to move Mike into a care facility? Who is Nina’s daughter and how will the truth be uncovered? General Hospital spoilers hint that this week will be a wild one and fans are anxious to see what comes next.