Lady Gaga Shows Off Some Serious Cleavage In Sexy ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Lady Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — is set to light the entertainment world alight yet again in so many ways, Hollywood Life reports. Not only is she anticipating great success in the form of her silver screen starring role in A Star is Born, fortuitously coinciding with the directorial debut of co-star Bradley Cooper, but she’s also making the cover of Vogue for their October issue.

In the photograph adorning the cover of the fashion and lifestyle publication, Lady Gaga is portrayed as nothing other than the icon of sultry, sexy power. Shocked blond locks are perfectly coiffed in a near-bouffant hairstyle that is reminiscent of the mid to late 20th century, lending the look a retro aesthetic. A slinky — and strappy — little black dress with a plunging neckline clings to her svelte figure, leaving very little to the imagination. A pale peach, almost white, makeup palette works its way about her lips, eyes, and nails — the slight shimmer blending perfectly with the singer’s alabaster complexion.

Elaborate silver earrings, artistic in their metalwork, adorn her ears. Gaga adopts an ironically blank, yet inviting, stare into the lens — at once juxtaposing haute couture class with the bored air of a dilettante that suits the overall aesthetic milieu.

A simple wooden background gives the black and white primary colors of the foreground some definite contrast without drawing attention away from Gaga’s visual intensity — an impressive composition. Lady Gaga’s caption relates a simple appreciation for the opportunity offered up to her by Vogue, the October issue of the magazine making a pun on her upcoming film title to proclaim the songstress “A Star Reborn.”

Lady Gaga’s newest film endeavor is being extremely well received on the film festival circuit in advance of its wider theatrical release, according to Rolling Stone. The plot centers around an established but fading country music star (played by Bradley Cooper) who takes an enigmatic and enterprising young musician under his wing — professionally and romantically speaking. What could have been typified as a generic rom-com seems to have sprouted wings far beyond the frame of the genre, with most reviewers offering glowing praise for the film upon seeing it for themselves.

A Star is Born has accrued a rating of 94 percent fresh on the review aggregator, with competitor IMDb echoing this sentiment, pegging the film at a 9.3/10 respectively.

The film was to be produced on a budget of $30 million, according to Screen Rant, and already seems like it will most likely deliver a significant return on investment. A Star is Born enters theatrical release on October 5, 2018, in North America.