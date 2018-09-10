Kim Kardashian Reveals Toned Body In Neon Outfit

Kim Kardashian is loving neon this summer!

Over the past few days, Mrs. West has been showing off her incredible figure in an array of neon numbers. From a neon green bikini to an electric yellow bikini to a neon yellow dress, Kim is all about the vibrant colors and her fans are loving it. Most recently, Kim wowed her Instagram followers in a two piece yellow number.

In the image, Kim stands at a side angle to show off her thin frame. On the top of her ensemble, the 37-year-old sports a neon one shoulder top that looks very similar to that of a bikini top. On the bottom, the mother of three wears a tight skirt that wraps just above her naval. The skirt and top both match in color and show off Kim’s toned and tanned abs.

To go with her glam outfit, it comes as no shock that the reality TV star also sports some glam hair and makeup. Kardashian wears her long, dark tresses down and curly as they cascade all the way down her back. Her face also has a beautiful glow with makeup including mascara, lip gloss, and highlighter.

So far, Kim’s fans have given the photo a lot of attention with over 314,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments in less than an hour of posting. Many fans chimed in to gush over how amazing Kardashian looks while countless others commented on her neon outfit.

“GOOD MORNING QUEEN.”

“Ahhhhh such a gorgeous smile,” another wrote.

“I think you mean beautiful morning,” one more commented.

And in other Kim Kardashian news, the Inquisitr recently shared that Kim has nothing but babies on the brain. But there’s only one problem — Kanye is not fully on board. According to the report, Kanye feels as though the pair are drifting apart and he doesn’t want to have another child right now, despite his wife’s wishes.

“Kim and Kanye have been on the brink of divorce numerous times, but Kim only has one embryo, a boy, left and she’s not letting it go to waste. Having another baby has become an obsession for Kim. It’s all she thinks about day and night. If she had to choose between the two, she’d go for the baby over her husband,” an insider shared.

“[Kanye] doesn’t want another child at this point. He loves his kids, but he’s grown distant from Kim.”

It remains to be seen if the West family will expand from five to six at some point in the near future. But for now, fans will just have to keep up with the drama on the family’s hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.