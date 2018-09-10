‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Talks Jenelle Evans Feud, Explains How She Feels About Evans Homeschooling Her Kids

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have been at odds for years.

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans’ ongoing feud has reached an all-time high in recent weeks and just days after Evans slammed Lowry for continuing to talk about her on her podcast, Lowry addressed Evans’ claims on yet another episode.

During last week’s Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry explained why Evans is often mentioned on her show, insisting she talks about her Teen Mom 2 co-star only when she’s making headlines.

“I guess, here and there, we mention Jenelle on the podcast,” Lowry told her co-star, according to a September 9 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Personally, I feel like we discuss it and we move the f**k on. I don’t feel like we harp on it. If it’s something in the news, we talk about it, and that’s that.”

According to Lowry, Evans blocked her on social media but continues to speak about her in her Twitter posts. That said, when it comes to her comments about Evans, Lowry says she only brings her up on Coffee Convos when she’s “doing some dumb s**t.” As she explained, she simply doesn’t care about Evans or her behavior but if she’s in the news, she and her co-host, Chrisley, will discuss her drama.

As for the allegations from Evans, which suggested Lowry was responsible for keeping their feud alive, Lowry said that if it weren’t for Evans’ own behavior, she would have nothing to discuss about her. She then said she takes it easy on Evans when the topic comes up and has yet to reveal how she truly feels about her Teen Mom 2 co-star.

“If she really wants me to talk about her … I can really, really rip into her. But I don’t because I really don’t give that much of a f**k,” Lowry said.

Also during her latest episode of Coffee Convos, Kailyn Lowry spoke to co-host Lindsie Chrisley about Jenelle Evans’ decision to homeschool her kids.

“I also do try not to talk about people’s kids, and I’m not against homeschooling,” Lowry said. “However, I don’t know that Jenelle is in a place where she should be homeschooling anybody.”

“I definitely think there are great ways to homeschool, I just, after knowing Jenelle for 10 years, do I think that she is a good candidate? No, I don’t,” she continued. “That’s how I feel.”

Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2.