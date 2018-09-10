Top 5 Sexiest Photos Of ‘Model Squad’s’ Shanina Shaik, Newest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Model

Shanina Shaik, of E! Network’s New York Fashion Week mini-series Model Squad, got some amazing news while on her latest photo shoot. She will be walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret at their upcoming annual fashion show. The news came from a pair of her friends, Lisa Marie Benson and Jasmine Tookes, who met her on the set of her shoot to deliver the news she had been waiting for, as seen on Twitter.

Victoria’s Secret usually performs their final cut for their annual fashion show during the beginning of New York Fashion Week each year after 20 or so models make their final test run at VS headquarters in Manhattan per Harper’s Bazaar. This year, better than 40 models were called back in that time-frame, leading some to believe that maybe there would still be another cut down. Instead, they went with almost half of the batch that showed up, and Shaik was one of the lucky ones.

At 27, the native of Melbourne Australia is currently busy walking for New York Fashion Week still, but will soon be getting ready for the VS show which is quickly approaching. On her currently airing show, Model Squad, she shares the screen with a host of other models including Olivia Culpo and Daniela Braga. The show follows them through the ups and downs of being a model.

Shaik, who is known for her incredibly long sexy legs, is a favorite of many designers who hold runway shows. She has the kind of build that makes most anything she wears look good, and while she is adept at doing sexy, she can also walk Haute Couture as well as anyone in the business.

She began her modeling career in 2008, and gets her exotic looks from her mother is half Australian and half Lithuanian, and her father who is half Pakistani and half Arab, per her IMG profile. While she technically got her first gig in front of the camera at 8 for a Meyer ad, and later one for Hyundai, she quit working to focus on high school.

Her reentry to modeling really took place when she was the runner-up on the reality show Make Me A Supermodel, which is also when people began questioning her career choice as she is Muslim, and the type of work she does is not always seen as something women of that faith enter. She still maintains that it is unimportant and that her father respects and supports her choices.

In her first NYFW, Shaik walked more than eight shows, and has continued to maintain that pace, that makes her one of the hardest working models in the industry. With each passing year, her list of designers that she walked for become progressively more impressive, culminating in her latest gig for Victoria’s Secret.

Good luck to Shanina on the remainder of NYFW and Model Squad, and for a very good Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It is a safe bet her new husband, DJ Ruckus, will be there cheering her on as will millions when the fashion show airs i a couple of months.