Lily Aldridge Shows Off Baby Bump As She Walks The Runway At NYFW

The American model may be five months pregnant, but that didn’t stop her from strutting her stuff on the runway at a New York Fashion Week show over the weekend, reported ET Online.

Lily Aldridge brought her second child with her onto the catwalk, so to speak, as she had her growing baby bump on full display in a fitted red halter dress with an open back in Brandon Maxwell’s show. The long garment hugged her middle, and Aldridge seemed happy to have her pregnancy on display for the world to see.

She proudly took to Instagram later to share a series of photos of herself in the dress, in one of which she was holding protectively onto her baby bump, and even one where other models backstage were feeling her baby.

The caption on her post showed just how proud she was to be a part of the show, bun in the oven and all.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion. Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”

One of the photos seemingly shows Gigi Hadid blowing the pregnant mama a kiss, while the final one has Bella Hadid rubbing her stomach.

Other images from the night also included Aldridge, particularly one shared by Bella to her own Instagram account. In that shot, Bella, Gigi, and Aldridge could be seen posing with fellow model Cindy Bruna. The women all looked excited about their roles in Maxwell’s show.

“This is what it’s all aboooout!!!!! I love my girls and We LOVE you @brandonmaxwell,” she captioned the image.

Aldridge stepped out the next day again, this time at the #BoF500 gala dinner in a long black dress with mesh panels along the sides of her torso, emphasizing her bump. The gown also featured black feathers across her chest and a full skirt.

The model is married to Kings of Leon musician Caleb Followill, and she is currently expecting their second child together after welcoming 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl Followill in 2012.