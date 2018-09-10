Scott Disick Apologizes To Kourtney Kardashian After Introducing Sofia Richie To Kids

Kourtney Kardashian was evidently furious that Scott Disick had introduced his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to their children. The two got in a heated argument on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even though several family members sided with Disick, he ultimately decided to apologize to his ex.

Disick sat down with family matriarch Kris Jenner, telling her that her daughter — Kourtney Kardashian — was livid that their children had met his most recent girlfriend. According to People, he explained that Richie had been about the house when he came home with the kids — and consequently met them.

“Kourtney goes, ‘You’re a f—ing joke… You don’t care. We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait.’ I said, ‘We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait until after the new year and after the holiday!'”

Interestingly, both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sided with Disick. Kourtney actually turned to Kim when she found out that Mason, Penelope, and Reign — the three children that Kourney and Scott had created together — had been introduced to Richie. Upon hearing the news, Kourtney was so upset that she started crying. She told Kim that Disick had disregarded the agreement they made in therapy to wait before introducing the kids to Richie.

Kim felt that Kourtney was distraught because it was “more of a principle thing.” She said that she wanted to support them — but also did not want to get involved. However, she also indicated that she was siding with her ex-brother-in-law on this one.

“I kind of agree with Scott on this one.”

Kris Jenner admitted that the situation seemed slightly unfair, because the same rules did not apply when Kourtney introduced the kids to her now ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“I don’t understand why she can introduce her boyfriend to the kids but you can’t introduce your girlfriend.”

It was only when Disick sat down with Jenner for a second time that he finally understood Kourtney’s point of view. Scott Disick explained that when Bendjima met the kids, he knew that it was part of life. Then, Jenner told him that she thinks that Kourtney was just trying to cope. She believes that she and her daughter react similarly when they are upset.

“I remember when my kids used to go their dad’s — it’s the hardest thing in the world to surrender.”

The matriarch explained that it would take time for things to settle — and for Kourtney to accept the status quo. After this revelation, Disick finally understood that he should have been clearer with his ex. He said that he did not want to hurt Kourtney and sought her out to apologize. For now, it seems as if things have calmed down between these co-parents, and that they are at least trying to understand each other a little better.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs every Sunday on E!.