Prince William Not Happy About Being Handed Newcastle United Soccer Jersey Gift For Prince George

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was on official business up in Newcastle last week when he was given a gift for his oldest son, Prince George. But while the royals are supposed to gracefully accept gifts from the public, he couldn’t help but offer up a slight grimace at this particular present.

The second in line to the throne is an avid Aston Villa supporter, but the royal fan had handed him a Newcastle United Soccer jersey for his young heir.

According to Hello Magazine, the fan had even gone so far as to have Prince George’s name printed on the jersey, along with the number three.

When William was handed the jersey, he had a joking response for the man.

“Oh my goodness. I don’t know about this.”

Gracious as ever, the prince still smiled and thanked the man for the gift, adding, “That’s very kind.”

The Duke of Cambridge is open and honest about his soccer support, explaining that he made a decision on who to support many years ago.

“A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams.”

The Birmingham side is still a far cry away from his home of Kensington Palace, which is based near Chelsea and Fulham.

He further explained he wanted a side that would be “mid-table that could give [him] more emotional roller coaster moments,” and that the atmosphere among fans of the side is incredible, even in loss.

When it comes to his children, the elder two, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, the duke has already instilled a great love of the game in them. George and Charlotte have been spotted playing soccer on the grounds of Kensington Palace, and their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has previously shared they already have their own Aston Villa soccer uniforms.

According to William, his daughter even looks good to be the next great soccer star with her talents.

“Charlotte is the one who shows more aptitude [for football],” he said while speaking with the England women’s team captain, Steph Houghton, and her teammate Jill Scott. “George is sort of getting into it slowly, but Charlotte is showing more aptitude… They’re great.”