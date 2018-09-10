Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Channel Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In Engagement Photo

It looks like we just might have another royal wedding on our hands!

Indeed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrity royalty. The couple recently released an official engagement portrait on Instagram where they seem to channel two very famous royals whom Chopra just happens to be pals with!

Fans did a double-take of the latest photo to document the love affair between Chopra and Jonas, which was released on Instagram on September 9.

The photo of the 25-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress was taken at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The site reported that the twosome entered the event with their hands clasped together as they beamed at one another while posing for photographers.

Jonas then posted a sweet black and white photo of himself and his fiancée looking happy during the event on his official Instagram.

The “Right Now” singer also posted a pic with designer Ralph Lauren. “The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren,” Jonas wrote.

But the most-talked-about image released of the couple was one where they posed for photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the event.

In the pic, Chopra is on the ground leaning against her fiancé’s legs and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

The image is similar to the engagement photo Lubomirski took of Chopra’s pal, Meghan Markle, and her then-fiancé, Prince Harry, in December of 2017.

Chopra was in attendance at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding without Jonas, with whom she confirmed her relationship with just one month after the May 2018 event.

In July, it was revealed that the former Quantico star and Jonas were engaged after two months of dating.

The couple appeared, but not together, on the September 7 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the spirit of celebrity nicknames, Fallon asked Jonas what his favorite fan nickname was for the couple.

Jonas deferred to Chopra, who was standing in the wings off the stage and her response was inaudible.

The singer then clarified her response. “She likes Prick.”

The “Levels” singer has also been welcomed into Chopra’s extended family following a visit to India where his family and Chopra’s met for the first time following their surprise engagement, as reported by People Magazine.

The singer’s future mother-in-law Madhu Chopra raved about Jonas in a recent interview following the couple’s lavish engagement party in India where his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise, were in attendance.

“Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India.