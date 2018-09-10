NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors May Consider Signing Jamal Crawford, ‘Blue Man Hoop’ Suggests

Does signing Jamal Crawford make sense for the Golden State Warriors?

After suffering an early exit in the Western Conference Playoffs, veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford decided to part ways with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Crawford turned down the $4.5 million player option to test the free agency market this summer. Unfortunately, days before the training camp starts, the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year is yet to find a new home.

Most people are puzzled why Jamal Crawford remains a free agent. At 38, Crawford is definitely aware that he is already on the near end of his career, but no one can deny the fact that the veteran shooting guard still has lots of things to offer in this game. Last season with the Timberwolves, Crawford still managed to play 80 regular season games, averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 assists on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

According to Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, one of the NBA teams who should consider signing Jamal Crawford is the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

“While rumors have been floating around of Jamal Crawford to Philadelphia, nothing is set in stone, and a guarantee of a ring is almost as good as money when it comes to Crawford. Golden State can offer what no other team can. Crawford, one of the league’s all-time great sixth men, has averaged double figures for the last sixteen seasons. That’s incredible. His durability has been something to marvel at, and now, a free agent, it’s time for him to get a ring.”

Signing Jamal Crawford makes a lot of sense for the Warriors. Despite having a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars, Golden State will be needing some help off the bench. After deciding not to re-sign Nick Young in the recent free agency, the Warriors’ primary backup for Klay Thompson is rookie shooting guard Jacob Evans, who was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Crawford is undeniably a much better backup shooting guard than Nick Young. His presence will greatly help the Warriors in defending their title in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. Joining the Warriors will give Crawford the opportunity to win his first NBA championship before he permanently puts an end to his NBA career.

However, the former Sixth Man of the Year already made it clear that he is not joining a team just to win a championship ring. Crawford doesn’t want to make the same mistake he did when he chose to sign with the Timberwolves. Crawford said that “fit” will be his top priority in choosing his next team.