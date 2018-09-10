Get Details On Denise Richards’ Wedding Dress, Charlie Sheen Reacts To Her Marriage To Aaron Phypers [Photo]

Denise Richards filmed her ceremony for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Denise Richards tied the knot with Aaron Phypers over the weekend in Malibu, California, just days after his divorce from actress Nicolette Sheridan was finalized.

According to a September 9 report from Entertainment Tonight, the new cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to throw their wedding together on a whim and gave her wedding dress designer, Mark Zunino, less than 24 hours notice.

“With a 24-hour turnaround there wasn’t a moment to spare,” Zunino explained. “Denise’s calm personality gives a wonderful vibe of confidence, which immediately rubbed off on my team. They would do anything for a client they love and respect.”

Zunino revealed that when he met with Richards and her then-fiancé, Phypers, prior to the actress’s wedding. Richards had a number of gowns in mind, one of which featured a romper cut with a floral pattern on silk and beadwork throughout. However, because it would have taken at least a few weeks to obtain the specific material from overseas, and an additional week of labor, they opted to instead use a silk organza material.

After selecting an obtainable fabric for his client, Zunino hand-painted white flowers onto the dress and intermingled his artwork with the silk flowers of the gown. This, he said, he did to create a delicate and romantic vibe to the dress.

“Denise and Aaron are both so extremely relaxed, easy going and genuinely sweet. The relaxed aesthetic of the romper with detachable over-skirt was the perfect look of sexy sophistication, playful and ultimately romantic,” he explained.

Zunino shared the photo below of himself and Richards on her big day.

Following Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ wedding, a rep for Charlie Sheen shared his reaction to the news with Entertainment Tonight.

Sheen “wishes them both nothing but happiness!” the rep stated.

Sheen previously addressed his ex-wife’s new role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that while he isn’t a regular viewer of the long-running series, he is very excited to see Richards embark on the new project.

“I don’t really watch that show,” Sheen admitted, “but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills likely know, Richards has long been a friend of Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards and already appeared on the show in a guest role a couple of seasons ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.