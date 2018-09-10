‘The Conners’ New Teaser Shows Empty Kitchen As Clan Moves On Without Rosanne

Three teasers for the ABC spinoff leaves fans in anticipation of how the Conner family will go on without their matriarch.

Roseanne fans are starting to wonder if they will ever see an actual person in a teaser for The Conners. The spinoff of Roseanne Barr’s now-defunct ABC sitcom has released three, 15-second teasers, but none of them have featured any stars from the show—or any people, period.

The latest clip, which you can see below, brings fans back into the familiar Conner kitchen as they ponder what’s next for the iconic TV family. The video shows the Conner family’s kitchen, which has remained pretty much unchanged since the 1980s. The camera zooms in on the empty kitchen table as Carly Simon’s 1972 classic “Anticipation” plays in the background. The teaser asks “What’s next?” then plugs The Conners October 16 premiere date.

This is not the first time The Conners has used Carly Simon’s famous song. Two previous teasers featured the ’70s soft rock hit as the camera zoomed in on the family’s iconic, afghan covered couch and the outside of the Conner family’s Delaware Street home on a snowy winter morning. But the empty Conner kitchen may be the most blatant reminder that matriarch Roseanne won’t be part of the show when it returns as The Conners this fall.

When The Conners kicks off, another big change for fans will be the show’s opening sequence, which won’t feature fired star Roseanne Barr’s famous cackle and may not even be set at the kitchen table where it was for most of the show’s previous 10 seasons.

In an interview with TVLine, The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford confirmed that a new opening title sequence is being created for The Conners, although he teased that it may come up in an unexpected place in the premiere episode.

“There will certainly be a new opening,” Helford told TVLine. “And you will see it in the first episode. [It] won’t be at the beginning of the episode. It will be somewhere in the episode. And you’ll know it when you see it.”

Helford did not confirm if The Conners opening sequence will be set at the Conner kitchen table where it was for Roseanne’s first seven seasons and for the Season 10 revival. Past seasons of Roseanne opened with the Conner family gathered around the kitchen table eating pizza, Chinese takeout and playing poker, and it always ended with Barr’s iconic cackling laugh. But based on this latest teaser for The Conners, the clan’s kitchen is now a very quiet place.

You can see all three teasers for The Conners below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c on ABC.