‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tues. September 11: Steffy Models, Zoe’s Hot For What Emma’s Denying Xander

Steffy wears some sexy lingerie during the Intimates rehearsal.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 11 reveal that while Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has every intention of seducing his girlfriend Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), it seems as if the lady is not ready to take the next step. Meanwhile, Zoe Buckingham is willing to do whatever it takes to get her man back. B&B spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, also tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) models some of her lingerie.

Sexy Steffy Struts Black Lingerie

After Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) chooses the Intimates lingerie line over Hope For The Future, Steffy decides that a rehearsal is long overdue. B&B fans know that after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) married Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), she threw herself into her work. Now it seems as if her hard work is beginning to pay off.

Inquisitr reported that Keith Carlos will be returning as Danny. Steffy will join him and the other Intimates models for a dress rehearsal of the lingerie line. B&B spoiler photos show that she will be wearing a sheer black number and talking to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) which is interesting since Sally actually was working on the HFTF line. However, BB fans will remember that she told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Zoe that she had been sketching some lingerie pieces for Steffy’s line. Will she tell Steffy about her back-up plan?

Xander’s Romantic Surprise For Emma

Xander and Emma had a whirlwind romance this summer, but it seems as if he is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander arranges a romantic cabana for him and his girlfriend. The B&B weekly promo video also shows that while Emma admits that she is attracted to him, she also thinks that it is too soon to become intimate.

It is understandable that Xander will feel frustrated and will become an easy target for someone who’s willing to give him what Emma won’t. Will he be able to resist his pursuer’s wiles?

Zoe Wants What Xander Wants

Emma already let it slip that she and Xander have only kissed. Zoe and Xander used to live together and she therefore knows that he is used to a more sexual relationship than what Emma is able to give. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will reminisce about their relationship, and will try to seduce Xander later this week.

Although, Xander protests, the B&B spoiler clip shows that their clothes will come off in the heat of their passion. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out if he will succumb to Zoe’s seduction techniques, and then check back on Inquisitr to stay up-to-date with all the latest spoilers, recaps and soap opera news.