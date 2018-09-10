Hulk Hogan Makes nWo Reunion Official, Takes Shots At The Shield

Wrestling fans of a certain age stand by the fact that the nWo remains one of the greatest superstar factions of all time, and it won’t be much longer before nostalgia becomes reality and fans can see the nWo for one last time, according to wrestling legend and nWo member Hulk Hogan himself, in a video acquired by TMZ Sports.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan reveals that after having discussions with the other members of nWo, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the wrestling stars decided this was the perfect time for a reunion of the faction. While it’s been more than two decades since the stars dominated in the competition in the former WWF, fans are still clamoring for what should be an incredible reunion event.

Hogan was his usual animated self in the clip, in full promo-mode as he exclaimed, “Brother, I told you guys it was for life!”

The event is quickly approaching, currently scheduled for October 27 at Mango’s in Orlando, Florida. Hogan reveals this will be a can’t-miss event for all nWo supporters, as the reunion will include a fight for the faction that is sure to please the die-hards as well as a Question & Answer segment afterward that all in attendance can participate in.

Hulk Hogan Reuniting With nWo, 'We'd Murder The Shield!' https://t.co/PuKiT4dGz7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 10, 2018

“It’s been over 20 years and it’s still the talk of the wrestling business,” Hogan told TMZ Sports, emphasizing how important the movement was for wrestling at the time, one that saw wresting’s biggest star turn heel, and to this day nWo shirts are ubiquitous at every WWE event.

When asked about the current WWE landscape, particularly this generation’s superstar faction in The Shield, comprised of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, Hogan was dismissive about the current top stars in wrestling and pulled no punches when pushed for a comparison.

“We would murder the bums, brother! We would kill em!” said Hogan. “I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns’ dad! You’ve seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby, come on! We taught them ALMOST everything we know.”

Harsh words from the wrestling legend for the current superstar. While the current plan for the nWo reunion is for only the single reunion event, you can’t doubt that Hogan still has the mouth to sell a big fight. If all goes well, we might just be seeing another reunion, this time when the nWo gets back together to take out the young guns.