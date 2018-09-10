’90 Day Fiance’ Star Headed To Jail

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava revealed in a new interview published by TMZ that he is headed to prison for 2.5 years for allegedly trying to sell 293 pounds of marijuana.

Nava, who was arrested in February after being pulled over at a truck stop in Arizona, has not revealed when he will begin his sentence.

He is married to Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he met on Facebook. Their relationship has been documented on the popular TLC series, which is in its sixth season.

“With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that … some ridiculous number,” Nava told TMZ.

“But luckily my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona,” he noted.

Nava also remarked that although his sentence was a lot shorter than originally expected, he still believes he is facing a “harsh penalty” for the marijuana-related crime.

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being … just because it’s marijuana-related and right now it’s going legal in a lot of states, it’s actually medically legal in Arizona,” Nava stated.

“I just feel like the fact of it, just going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal, is just kind of crazy to me,” he added.

He and Arkhipchenko, who struggled with their relationship in its beginnings, are reportedly doing well despite his impending sentence.

Nava explained to TMZ that the couple’s relationship was “really good” the last couple of months and that his wife was “supporting me through this whole journey, and she’s gonna be with me throughout this whole process and after that, too.”

He also commented, “I really don’t see us splitting up!”

