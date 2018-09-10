Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex’s Dog Has ‘Penned’ His Own Book

The new duchess brought one of her rescue dogs with her when she moved across the pond to Kensington Palace, a beagle named Guy.

Now, according to The Sun, a book has been written by the pup about his “rags to riches” experience.

The book, His Royal Dogness, The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog, is said to be hitting bookstores in November. While the tale was not commissioned by the royal family, Guy is listed as an author of the sweet book. The story has been written by Emmy award-winning writer and producer Mike Brumm and is being published by Camille March. The illustrations are the work of EG Keller.

Following Guy’s story from “pawper to proper,” it starts with the precious pooch getting lost in Kentucky in the woods, to being rescued by Meghan when she was living in the States with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, to moving from Toronto to the UK when his human mom moved in with Prince Harry.

The pup may have started out scared and alone in the woods, but today he is living in the lap of luxury in Kensington Palace, being doted on as a royal pooch. He boasts his own specially made Union Jack coat, gets to roam around the spacious grounds of the palace, and eats nothing but organic food.

Meghan adopted both Guy and her Labrador-German Shepherd mix Bogart from a rescue center in Los Angeles when she was still living there. Sadly, Bogart was thought to be too old to be able to make the flight across to the UK. He is now being cared for by some of the duchess’s friends.

In the meantime, the new royal pooch has a new friend to keep him company on palace grounds. Meghan and Harry recently adopted another pup, a black Lab who they have named Oz. They will also have the company of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s dog, Lupo, as the couple also lives on the property with them.

It has not been stated whether or not the new pup in the family is a rescue, but given Meghan’s history of pets, and the fact that Harry’s stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is the patron Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, it is highly likely the couple opted to give a shelter dog a fancy new home.

Guy joined the couple over the summer in the UK and is said to be settling into his new royal life nicely.