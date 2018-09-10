Marie Osmond Stuns Fans With News Of Osmond Family Reunion Concert

Marie Osmond stunned fans with a family concert announcement that will be a throwback for admirers of the Osmond family.
Closer Weekly reported that the stunning only sister of the Osmond family is planning her 59th, yes you heard right, 59th birthday blast which includes a special concert featuring the original Osmond brothers, reportedly minus Donny and Jimmy.
“I’m planning my last 29th birthday… in paradise,” the veteran entertainer joked on Instagram.
Osmond, who turns 59 on Oct. 13, will celebrate with a planned family reunion concert spectacular in Honolulu, and she’s “thrilled” that her wish is coming true.
“I’ve spent the last 10 years celebrating my birthdays with Donny,” she says of her beloved brother on Instagram.
The twosome has had a residency at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past 10 years.
“This year, I want to work with, and pay tribute to, the original four Osmond Brothers who started it all,” she explains. “Without them, there never would have been any of the rest of us performing Osmonds!”
Osmond’s brothers Alan, 69, Wayne, 67, Merrill, 65, and Jay Osmond, 63, began their careers singing as a barbershop quartet to initially make money for the required religious missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
View this post on Instagram
???? Tickets for my Hawaiian Birthday Celebration Concert go on sale TODAY, Aug. 24th at 9:00 AM HST / 3:00 PM EST at Ticketmaster.com!! ???? • The direct ticket link is http://bit.ly/MarieOct13 and you can also purchase a special pre-concert VIP experience and Meet & Greet with me at http://bit.ly/MarieVIP! • ????For access to the 1st 5 rows, use offer code “Birthday” ???? ????Active & Inactive military use offer code “USA” for 20% off up to two (2) tickets ???????? #hawaii #honolulu #marieosmond #concert #onenightonly
They were discovered by Don Williams, brother of legendary singer Andy Williams while performing at Disneyland.
The foursome performed regularly on The Andy Williams Show in the 1960s, their success leading to the brothers’ younger siblings Donny, now 60, and Jimmy, 55, joining the group.
“I spent my entire young life idolizing these extraordinarily talented guys,” she noted to Closer, convincing older brothers Alan and Wayne to come out of retirement to join her onstage “to perform one last time,” joking, “I may have twisted their arms a bit.”
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to hold off on this post or any comments all week until I heard from my sister-in-law Carolyn on what she desires to tell you all about my brother Tom who is still in the ICU following a quadruple bypass. ????❤️ I feel you should hear directly from her instead of family members. It’s probably the female heart in me ☺️, I know I would want to make the statement myself if it were my precious husband undergoing serious health challenges. On on my Facebook page or my website MarieOsmond.com/sundaymessage, you can read an update on Tom and what he said about your outpouring of love and heartfelt messages. Will also share with you about my sweet moments with my hero. Have a blessed and #Happy #Sunday and take the time to spend precious moments with your loved ones! ???? #HisDay #hopeinchrist #eternallife #mortality #TomOsmond
Also joining her on stage for the first time will be Osmond’s nephew David Osmond.
Osmond is thrilled that her older brother Alan will be joining the festivities as he continues to recover from back surgery.
View this post on Instagram
???????? Prayers for my brother @alanosmond who just had back surgery. His wife Suzanne told me it’s been a very challenging process, but she said the biggest motivation he has had right now is to be in #Hawaii ???? next month for our big show. He’s so excited to stand on stage again as one of the original Osmond Brothers one last time. Brought a tear of joy to my eye ♥️ So excited to see all of you there and sending love & support for a speedy recover????????
“Prayers for my brother Alan Osmond who just had back surgery,” Osmond noted on Instagram.
“His wife Suzanne told me it’s been a very challenging process, but she said the biggest motivation he has had right now is to be in Hawaii next month for our big show. He’s so excited to stand on stage again as one of the original Osmond Brothers one last time. Brought a tear of joy to my eye. So excited to see all of you there and sending love & support for a speedy recovery.”
Marie Osmond and brother Donny continue their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel.