Woman Is Sentenced For Stabbing Naked Boyfriend Who Turned Down Sex

A British woman was sentenced to six years in jail after she used a steak knife to stab her boyfriend who said he didn’t want to have sex with her.

Vicky Ludlow, 37, of Worcestershire, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, the Stoke-on-Trent Live reported. The sentencing stems from an April 26 incident when a fight broke out between the man and woman who had been lying naked in bed at his Fenton flat. When he rejected her advances and the row ensued, Ludlow reached for a steak knife, which she plunged in the man’s chest.

According to court testimony, Ludlow was drunk when she carried out the attack. She reportedly said “I am going to stab you” out of the blue during their argument, as reported by the Stoke-on-Trent Live.

“She was in the bedroom, still naked. He looked to see if she had a knife but could not see one. She got in bed and he turned away from her. Suddenly he felt a blow. It felt like a punch because it made a thud,” prosecutor Glyn Samuel said. “It was only when the knife was withdrawn as it had a serrated edge that he realized what it was.”

Vicky Ludlow Stoke-on-Trent Live

The boyfriend was able to pin her down and twist her arm in such a way that the knife stabbed the mattress. He hurriedly left the home, managing to lock her in before he called 999, the emergency number for the United Kingdom. However, the man fell down some stairs shortly after where he lay until a neighbor found him unconscious and drenched in blood, according to the publication.

“He felt dizzy and fell down the stairs,” Samuel said in court. “His neighbor heard a commotion caused by the defendant banging on the inside of the door. She found the victim covered in blood.”

According to court information, Ludlow has struggled with alcohol for about two decades, most of her adult life. The sentencing judge said the woman’s actions were caused in part because of the copious amounts of alcohol she had consumed that night.

“You were volatile and your mood was changing from being loving towards him to flying off the handle, threatening him and carrying out the threat you made,” Judge David Fletcher told her. “You have sought solace in alcohol for well over 20 years. That has to stop. You cannot drink because if you do the risk is there.”