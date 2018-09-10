‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Asks Leah Remini To Be Her Maid Of Honor

The two-time 'DWTS" mirrorball champ is best friends with the Emmy-winning star.

Cheryl Burke’s wedding party is shaping up. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who became engaged to actor Matthew Lawrence on her 34th birthday in May, posted to social media to reveal that longtime pal Leah Remini will be the maid of honor at her wedding.

Burke posted a sweet selfie on Twitter in which she announced that Remini said “yes” to the honor. She also thanked the former Kevin Can Wait star for being part of this special time in her life. The photo, which you can see below, includes lovebirds Burke and Lawrence with a smiling Leah Remini standing between them.

Cheryl Burke previously teased that Remini would be one of the bridesmaids at her wedding to Lawrence. When asked by E!’s Daily Pop if any members of the Dancing With the Stars family would be in her wedding, Burke played coy at first, but then dished, “There’s two for sure. Leah Remini is a great friend of mine. And Kym Johnson [Herjavec], she just threw the engagement party together for us.”

Leah Remini competed on Dancing With the Stars’ Season 17 in 2013, where she was partnered with Tony Dovolani, while Burke has been on the show since its second season back in 2006 and is set to appear on both the upcoming DWTS: Juniors season and the regular Dancing With the Stars season this fall.

She said yes! #maidofhonor

So excited to have you be part of such a special time in our lives @LeahRemini! We’ll be rooting for you at the #Emmys tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c818gw8P7h — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) September 9, 2018

Cheryl Burke previously told E! News that she is planning her wedding to Lawrence for next summer. While she hasn’t dropped any details about the location, the pretty pro dancer admitted that she and her fiancé initially wanted to travel to her mother’s homeland to tie the knot.

“We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, ‘How dare you? That’s so selfish!'” Burke revealed. “You know how it is.”

Burke also confirmed to People that the two “definitely want to do a summer wedding.”

“Hopefully next year,” the DWTS star said. “I don’t want to put any pressure on a date or a place right now. We just went to the Philippines where my mom is from. We went to this beautiful island. The only thing about that is that not every one of our family and friends may be able to come, so we don’t know yet exactly. But definitely a summer wedding — we’re trying to avoid a winter wedding.”

Dancing With the Stars and the spinoff Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will air on ABC this fall.