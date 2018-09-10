‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Rod Reiss’ Titan Transformation Bigger Than Colossal Titan

Will Eren and the Survey Corps succeed to defeat Rod Reiss?

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 8, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured the Titan transformation of Rod Reiss. After failing to convince Historia to use the Titan injection and eat Eren, Rod Reiss decided to transform into a Titan himself. His transformation is believed to be twice as large as the Colossal Titan, which is 60 meters in height.

When Rod Reiss transformed into a Titan, the location they are at started to collapse. Historia immediately headed to Eren’s location to set him free. However, the steam coming out from her father’s body pushed her back. Mikasa saved Historia while Levi, Jean, Sasha, and Connie released Eren from the chains.

Aside from Hange, Armin, and Moblit, all the members of the Survey Corps who tried to save Eren and Historia were trapped inside the building. At first, Eren hesitated to use his Titan power, but Levi succeeded to convince him. Eren drank a small bottle containing Titan injection and transformed.

Levi ordered his men to hide beneath Eren. Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 8 revealed that the Titan injection Eren drank has the power of the Armored Titan. It allows Eren to harden his body in order to save his friends and prevent the building from being completely destroyed. Levi said that they could use that power to seal the hole at Wall Maria.

NHK's Attack on Titan Season 3 website has launchedhttps://t.co/UNpHPYYJ4u — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 8, 2018

Erwin and his men saw Rod Reiss’ Titan form and speculated that it is headed in Orvud District. He met with Levi’s group and told them to go to Orvud District where they will devise a plan against the huge Titan inside the wall. While on their way, Eren, Levi, and other members of the Survey Corps were talking about all their options to save humanity.

Eren expressed his willingness to be eaten by Rod Reiss in order to unleash the full power of the Founding Titan. Levi agreed with Eren and said that they could capture Rod Reiss once he becomes a human and order him to undo the first king’s brainwashing of the people. Historia suggested another option, saying that their current plan has flaws.

She also told Eren that his father decided to steal the power of the Founding Titan and kill the Reiss’ family to save them and humanity from the first king. They concluded that even without the blood of the Reiss’ family, they could save humanity. They decided to find Eren’s basement to learn all the truth. Historia also gave them permission to kill her father when needed.

When they reached Orvud District, the military immediate prepared for a meeting. Before entering the meeting room, Levi told Historia that she needs to be the new queen once they accomplish their mission. Historia agreed, but she told Levi that she has one condition.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 9 will be featuring Eren and the others fighting against Rod Reiss’ Titan. It will also reveal Historia’s condition before she officially agrees to sit on the empty throne.