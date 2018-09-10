Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In White Bikini Snap

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging by the pool in a stylish white bikini and she is glowing.

In the snap, the stunning model and former Miss Universe is seen lying on her side on a fashionable patterned black-and-white poolside lounger, in a pose that highlights her gorgeous curves and long, toned legs. She is wearing a stylish two-piece swimsuit against a background of lush trees and a golden sunset sky. The star was enjoying the pool life this Sunday, soaking in the late-summer vibes.

“Happy,” she simply wrote in the post’s caption, accompanied by a smiley emoji.

Among her 3.1 million followers were several who predicted her caption to be related to her recent announcement that she is back together with her ex-boyfriend, Danny Amendola.

“Gonna guess that glow is thanks to Danny,” one fan pointed out while another added, “So happy you’re back with Danny Amendola.”

After splitting up in March, the couple recently rekindled their two-year relationship, as the Daily Mail noted. And the two look very much in love, as evidenced by a photo Culpo shared on her Instagram on Sunday, which shows the two holding hands, standing in a pool with clear waist-high water. Amendola is gazing into Culpo’s face, and she is smiling from ear to ear. In the background, there is a lush landscape of trees and hills, and a golden sunset sky. Culpo appears in the same white two-piece swimsuit she is donning in her latest snap, while her 32-year-old athlete boyfriend looked lovingly at the beauty queen while showcasing his own muscled physique.

The beauty started dating the wide receiver when he was playing for the New England Patriots in 2016. He signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins earlier this year. The loving girlfriend took to social media to wish her beau gook luck in his Miami debut.

“A dolphin is born!!!!! Kill it today my love. You always do,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption, paired with heart and dolphin emoji.

Culpo might be Amendola’s lucky charm because the Dolphins did indeed beat the Titans 27-20 on Sunday.

Before dating Amendola, Culpo was in long-term relationship with Nick Jonas, who recently became engaged to the actress Priyanka Chopra. While promoting her new docuseries Model Squad on E!, the model commented on her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship status.

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out,” Culpo told People. “So I’m so happy for him.”