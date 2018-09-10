Jeff Goldblum Set To Release Debut Jazz Album, Teases Fans On Instagram

Jeff Goldblum is a man of many talents. As previously reported in Inquisitr, the actor has recently been recognized as a style icon by GQ, receiving recognition at this week’s “GQ Men of the Year Awards” in London.

Goldblum has other tricks up his sleeve as well. Entertainment Weekly reports that Goldblum moonlights as a jazz pianist, and only those lucky enough to visit Los Angeles have been able to enjoy Goldblum’s music in weekly performances at the Rockwell Table and Stage. Goldblum is now stepping things up and sharing his gifts with the larger public. His debut jazz album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, is set for release in November.

Goldblum’s long-time band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, is featured on the album and in several singles.

The actor has been warming up the crowd via his Instagram profile, posting promotional photos and teasers about the upcoming release. His most recent post on Saturday features the special cover art for the vinyl album. The cover showcases a photo of Golblum, seated at a piano, and smiling towards the camera. He is wearing dark sunglasses that hide his eyes, and a shiny jacket and skinny black tie.

Goldblum shouted out his team and collaborators in the photo caption.

“We made a special cover for the vinyl album! It looks like this! Available for order now, get it on November 9th! Accompanied by my band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (@jazzstorie, @alexanderfrankmusic, @saxpyornce, @jjbagg, #KennyElliott) with special appearances by @tillbroenner_official, @imeldaofficial, @haleyreinhart, and @sarahkatesilverman! Produced by @larrykleinmusic and managed by @aeronautian. Album creative direction/styling by @atvottero, photography by @paridukovic, grooming by @davidcoxhair.”

Fans responded with over 58,900 likes, with many asking the star to set up tour stops in London, D.C., and other cities. One fan posted, “Just placed my order! I love seeing you play live but this will be perfect to listen to all the time!”

Goldblum officially announced his album on Instagram four days ago, by sharing a post featuring different cover art. The actor shared how much the upcoming release meant to him. “Releasing my own record has been a lifelong dream, and I am delighted to share this music with you.” Goldblum looks as stylish as ever in a white jacket, black slacks, a black bow-tie, and a shiny shirt that matches the teal-colored background of the design. As always, Goldblum wowed fans with his dazzling smile and positive attitude, with many commenting that they are excited to listen his new project.