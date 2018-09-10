‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Meets His Daughter, Paul Has A Terrible Realization

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the new week will start off with a bang, and continue to pack in the drama.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) be completely shocked when he learns that he has another child. As many fans already know, Lucas is the father of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and a daughter named Allie, both of whom he shares with his former wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

However, this week he’ll learn that he has another daughter that was conceived through very unusual circumstances. As some Days of our Lives viewers will remember, back when Lucas had fallen off the wagon Bonnie Lockhart was also running wild and pretending to be his girlfriend, Adrienne Kiriakis. Lucas and Bonnie got intimate, and it seemingly resulted in a pregnancy.

On Monday, Lucas will meet his baby daughter, and his life will be changed. It seems that he’ll have a lot of explaining to do to a lot of people in Salem such as his girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadjia Bjorlin), his son Will, his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and more.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Will Horton prepares himself to come clean with the entire truth to his boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Paul is currently in the hospital after falling out of a window during a struggle with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). His injuries landed him in a hospital bed, and he’s only just now finding out that Will has gotten his full memory back.

When Will begins to tell Paul everything, the former professional baseball player will come to the heartbreaking realization that Will has remembered his life and love with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and that he has decided that he wants to be with him and try to give their marriage another go, thus leaving Paul out in the cold again.

In the latest #DAYS, Belle shares stunning news with Eric about their mother.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/29eaD2BpGi — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2018

Elsewhere in the hospital, Bell Black Brady (Martha Madison) will face a difficult decision regarding her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Belle, a lawyer, will stumble upon a document that reveals her mother does not want to be kept alive on life support, which is the current situation that is happening now following her being shot by Sami on her wedding day.

It seems Days of our Lives fans will see Belle have to tell the rest of her family about her discovery, and her father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will not want to say goodbye to Marlena, despite the legal documents.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.